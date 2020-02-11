Load shedding stopped until 9am on Wednesday

Eskom has terminated Stage 1 rotational load shedding at 21.00pm on Tuesday until 09.00am on Wednesday morning. However, there is a high probability that Stage 1 rotational load shedding will be implemented on Wednesday, the utility said.

Eskom will provide an update on Wednesday morning.

“While the system remains vulnerable, several units have successfully returned today as planned and good progress has been made in replenishing emergency reserves. Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 10 521MW as at 16:30 this afternoon,” Eskom said.

“Even though there is some improvement, we request customers to continue using electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period. Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plants to good health.

“To assist us in reducing the stage of load shedding, we appeal to customers to use electricity sparingly:

• Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC.

• Switch off your geysers over peak periods.

• Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

• Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

• At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

“We appeal to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.