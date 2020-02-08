 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Load Shedding 8.2.2020 06:35 am

Load shedding hits Joburg’s City Power hard

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
PREMIUM!
Load shedding hits Joburg’s City Power hard

Eskom may implement load shedding this evening. Image: iStock

Ageing infrastructure breaking because of load shedding and copper cable thieves pouncing when the lights are out are only two of several areas of losses.

While Eskom’s latest round of load shedding has had a major effect on Johannesburg’s residents and businesses, the city’s power utility, City Power, said theft and vandalism have added to the burden of power cuts. This comes after Eskom announced stage 2 load shedding on Thursday with the likelihood it would carry on into the weekend. Eskom attributed the reasons for the power cuts to a shortage of capacity and increased demand for electricity. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said load shedding had a huge impact on the city “especially on old power cables, transformers and switchgear”. He added that...
Related Stories
Passengers, driver robbed at gunpoint on Cape Town bus 7.2.2020
Body of half-naked woman found next to stop sign in Sebokeng 7.2.2020
Can the state employee pension fund survive a R254bn knock? 7.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.