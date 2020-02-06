Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Thursday and Friday

Eskom announced on Thursday that stage 2 rotational load shedding will continue on Thursday and Friday, with a high probability over the weekend.

The power utility said in a statement that this was due to a shortage of capacity and a higher demand for electricity.

“The probability of load shedding remains high for the weekend. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates.”

The entity said there was an increased probability of load shedding over the next 18 months due to the fact that the utility was conducting critical maintenance “to restore its ageing plant to good health”.

Eskom said any additional shifts on the system may require a change to the load shedding stage.

“We, therefore, request customers to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand during this period of load shedding.

“As we continue to replenish the emergency reserves at our pumped storage schemes and open-cycle gas turbines, we will continue to explore the pilot programme of providing load shedding respite during the morning and evening traffic rush hours in the week.

“However this is not possible today owing to the available generating capacity and the need to replenish emergency reserves.”

The entity said unplanned outages and breakdowns were at 11,567MW at 6am on Thursday and that critical maintenance was being done on units that are currently on planned and unplanned outages to ensure the return to service timeously.

