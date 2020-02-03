Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding today until Thursday

Eskom announced on Monday it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 9am today until at least Thursday at 6am.

The power utility will implement the load shedding due to a shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves.

Eskom said in a statement: “Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,346MW as 06:10 this morning. Load shedding is necessary due to a shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves during this week. We will continue to monitor the system closely and will give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice.”

The power utility apologised to South Africans for the negative impact load shedding would have on them, further advising customers to check schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites depending on who supplies them.

Customers have been advised to switch off geysers over peak periods, use cold water tap instead of the geyser all the time, setting swimming pool pump cycles to run twice a day, three hours at a time for optimal use and to turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines that are not in use.

