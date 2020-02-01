Load Shedding 1.2.2020 09:09 am

Stage 2 load shedding continues on Saturday – Eskom

Citizen reporter
Stage 2 load shedding continues on Saturday – Eskom

Image: iStock

The power utility says it will continue to monitor the system closely and give periodic updates.

Eskom is currently implementing stage 2 rotational load shedding and will continue until 6am on Monday due to system constraints and our depleted emergency resources, Eskom has announced.

The power utility said it would use the weekend to replenish dam levels for pumped storage schemes and diesel for open cycle gas turbines as they were used “extensively” during the week.

“Our teams are working hard to reduce unplanned outages or breakdowns which were at 11 027 MW as at 06:15 this morning. We will continue to monitor the system closely and will give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice.

“We regret that load shedding has a negative impact on South Africa. Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service,” said Eskom in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Joburg’s special power deal keeps the lights on 1.2.2020
De Ruyter tells SA we will need to swallow the bitter load shedding pill for now 31.1.2020
Stage 2 load shedding kicks off at 9am 31.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector

Motoring News It is over: Mercedes-Benz confirms end of X-Class by May this year

Government Mkhwebane says she’s the victim, but the real victim may be the constitution

Africa Mbeki may become central to peace talks in Zimbabwe

Education Stellenbosch University temporarily bans alcohol in residences


today in print

Read Today's edition