Stage 2 load shedding continues on Saturday – Eskom

Eskom is currently implementing stage 2 rotational load shedding and will continue until 6am on Monday due to system constraints and our depleted emergency resources, Eskom has announced.

The power utility said it would use the weekend to replenish dam levels for pumped storage schemes and diesel for open cycle gas turbines as they were used “extensively” during the week.

“Our teams are working hard to reduce unplanned outages or breakdowns which were at 11 027 MW as at 06:15 this morning. We will continue to monitor the system closely and will give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice.

“We regret that load shedding has a negative impact on South Africa. Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service,” said Eskom in a statement.

