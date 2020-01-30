Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding tonight

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday due to system constraints and depleting emergency resources.

It said in a statement: “We have been using pumped-storage schemes and open cycle gar turbines extensively over the past few days in order to supplement capacity, and we need to replenish these overnight. The risk of stage 2 load shedding remains for tomorrow into the weekend, but we will review the status of the system and communicate tomorrow morning.”

The power utility has apologised to South Africans for the negative impact load shedding will have on them, further advising customers to check schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites depending on who supplies them.

It said it would continue to work to restore units that experienced breakdowns.

Customers have also been advised to switch off geysers over peak periods, use cold water tap instead of the geyser all the time, setting swimming pool pump cycles to run twice a day, three hours at a time for optimal use and to turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines that are not in use.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.