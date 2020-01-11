Only slight risk of load shedding later on Saturday and Sunday

In a statement on Saturday, power utility Eskom said that they were hopeful of no load shedding during Saturday, though there was a risk of it this evening.

The news came after the company’s chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, resigned, primarily due to the week of unexpected load shedding.

Eskom said they’d worked overnight to replenish water and improve diesel levels for their turbines.

They nevertheless appealed to South Africans to use electricity sparingly since the system is so old and badly maintained.

