Load Shedding 11.1.2020 08:21 am

Only slight risk of load shedding later on Saturday and Sunday

Citizen reporter
Only slight risk of load shedding later on Saturday and Sunday

Image: iStock

The power utility has managed to create a bit of breathing room for sustained power, but only just.

In a statement on Saturday, power utility Eskom said that they were hopeful of no load shedding during Saturday, though there was a risk of it this evening.

The news came after the company’s chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, resigned, primarily due to the week of unexpected load shedding.

Eskom said they’d worked overnight to replenish water and improve diesel levels for their turbines.

They nevertheless appealed to South Africans to use electricity sparingly since the system is so old and badly maintained.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Watch your back, Ramaphosa, the knives are out 11.1.2020
No schism between Mabuza and me over Eskom – Ramaphosa 10.1.2020
Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair after load shedding was not avoided 10.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition