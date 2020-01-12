Load Shedding 12.1.2020 08:10 am

Eskom expects no load shedding on Sunday

Citizen reporter
The power utility has made no promises about the coming week though.

In a statement on Sunday, power utility Eskom said they were confident of no load shedding on Sunday, after earlier warning there was a slight risk.

Apparently the return of a unit at the Koeberg nuclear power station had raised the situation to a more manageable level.

They did, however, say it was too early to say whether the coming week would be without problems, since demand would rise during working hours.

The news came after the company’s chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, resigned, primarily due to the week of unexpected load shedding.

Eskom has been working to replenish water and improve diesel levels for its turbines.

It has appealed to South Africans to use electricity sparingly since the system is so old and badly maintained.

