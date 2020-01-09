Eskom’s power output hits record lows
Amanda Watson
A general view of Medupi Power Station on January 1, 2015. The station, previously called Project Alpha and Charlie, is a new dry-cooled coal fired power station being built by Eskom. When completed it will be the largest dry-cooled fired power station in the world. (Photo by Gallo Images / Mail & Guardian / Madelene Cronjé)
The power utility admits years of inadequate maintenance ‘leaves the system vulnerable’, with an ‘alarming’ output of only 56.76% in week one of 2020.