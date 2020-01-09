 
 
Load Shedding 9.1.2020 06:00 am

Eskom’s power output hits record lows

Amanda Watson
Eskom's power output hits record lows

A general view of Medupi Power Station on January 1, 2015. The station, previously called Project Alpha and Charlie, is a new dry-cooled coal fired power station being built by Eskom. When completed it will be the largest dry-cooled fired power station in the world. (Photo by Gallo Images / Mail & Guardian / Madelene Cronjé)

The power utility admits years of inadequate maintenance ‘leaves the system vulnerable’, with an ‘alarming’ output of only 56.76% in week one of 2020.

Eskom hit a new record last week when it was only able to produce little more than half of South Africa’s required electricity. “The week-on-week energy availability factor (EAF) of Eskom’s fleet of power stations dropped to a new record low of 56,76% in Week 1 of 2020, down from 61,82% in Week 1 of 2019. Alarming,” EE Business Intelligence managing director and energy expert Chris Yelland said yesterday on Twitter. “I don’t think stage 6 likely, though it is indeed possible, but certainly if unplanned breakdowns remain stubbornly at 13,000 MW+ as has been the case for the last...
