Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9pm – Eskom

Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 load shedding between 9pm on Wednesday night and 8am on Thursday morning.
This comes after breakdowns caused the loss of 13,543MW from the grid, according to the power utility.
#POWERALERT 2
Date: 08 January 2020
(Compiled by Carina Koen)
