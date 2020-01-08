Load Shedding 8.1.2020 07:00 pm

Stage 2 load shedding to start at 9pm – Eskom

Citizen reporter
Eskom load shedding.

Stage 2 load shedding will last until 8am on Thursday morning, Eskom said.

Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage 2 load shedding between 9pm on Wednesday night and 8am on Thursday morning.

This comes after breakdowns caused the loss of 13,543MW from the grid, according to the power utility.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

