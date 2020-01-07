No load shedding expected on Tuesday, says Eskom

In a statement on Tuesday, Eskom said no load shedding was expected on Tuesday “despite a constrained and vulnerable system”.

“The water levels at the pumped storage schemes are currently adequate to supplement the shortage of capacity if required and we continue to work on replenishing our diesel levels at our open cycle gas turbine generators,” the statement reads.

The power utility, however, reminded customers that as the system remained vulnerable, unpredictable load shedding remained a possibility.

“Plant breakdowns (UCLF) are at 13,694 MW as at 6am this morning. Our technical teams will continue to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned outages or breakdowns in order to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding.”

The power utility asked customers to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly “as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load shedding”, adding that customers will be kept informed on the status of the electricity system.

