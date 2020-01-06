 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Load Shedding 6.1.2020 06:04 am

Eskom leaves even experts in the dark about what’s really going on

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
PREMIUM!
Eskom leaves even experts in the dark about what’s really going on

Eskom pylons.

Load shedding is not going away and people don’t know the full reasons, experts say.

This comes against the backdrop of surprise rolling blackouts this weekend, which Eskom blamed on the failure of a conveyor belt system at Medupi Power Station. Energy expert Ted Blom said that while the conveyor belt issue precipitated load shedding on Saturday night, this loss to the grid should not have exceeded 1,000MW, meaning the load shedding should have stopped at stage 1, not stage 2. To him, it seemed that further system breakdowns which occurred simultaneously could have led to the loss of 2,000MW. “It’s difficult to judge from the information given, but it seems they recovered the Medupi...
Related Stories
5 things to watch out for in Parliament in 2020 5.1.2020
Load shedding to continue until Monday morning due to Medupi failure 5.1.2020
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding 4.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.