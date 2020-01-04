Load Shedding 4.1.2020 09:08 pm

Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding

Citizen Reporter
Load shedding. Image: iStock.

This is reportedly due to an unanticipated conveyor belt failure at Medupi Power Station.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, power utility Eskom announced it would be implementing stage 2 load shedding from 10pm until 8am on Sunday.

This is reportedly due to an unanticipated conveyor belt failure at Medupi Power Station resulting in the system being “severely constrained and vulnerable”.

Eskom says its teams continue to work tirelessly to return units back from planned and unplanned outages and vow to give citizens regular updates during the course of the day, as well as asking South Africans to reduce demand as a “concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load shedding”.

