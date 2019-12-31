No partying in the dark this New Year’s Eve

Eskom says despite a constrained and vulnerable system, no load shedding is expected on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

This, they say, is mainly due to a drop in demand during the holiday period, combined with the “expected return of some generating units to service”.

Technical teams will continue to work during the holiday period to carry out planned maintenance and to ensure that unplanned breakdowns are reduced to below 9.500MW.

