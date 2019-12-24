Load Shedding 24.12.2019 09:39 am

No load shedding expected on Tuesday

Citizen reporter
No load shedding expected on Tuesday

Image: Moneyweb

The power utility continues to ask consumers to reduce demand as a ‘concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding’.

Eskom has given assurance that no load shedding is expected on Tuesday due to an apparent drop in demand during the festive season.

The systems, however, remained vulnerable.

The power utility said it had not been using its emergency diesel to supplement capacity since Sunday.

It has been a sturdy two days for Eskom as the power utility announced that no load shedding was expected on Monday.

It said in a statement on Monday: “There is no load shedding expected today as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service. Eskom has since Sunday not utilised emergency diesel to supplement capacity. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to remain vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains.”

The power utility continues to ask consumers to reduce demand as a “concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding”.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cleaning up Zuma’s mess is just the start for Cyril 24.12.2019
Mpumalanga substation fire a result of lightning strike – Eskom 23.12.2019
Eskom battles to keep the lights on as promised by Ramaphosa 23.12.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Manhunt launched for cop killers in KZN

Personal Finance Co-ownership as a way to get a foot on the property ladder

South African Sport Amendments to sports bill a ‘disaster’, says Sascoc board member

Accidents Mid-term road statistics show decrease in road fatalities

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child


today in print

Read Today's edition