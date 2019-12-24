No load shedding expected on Tuesday

Eskom has given assurance that no load shedding is expected on Tuesday due to an apparent drop in demand during the festive season.

The systems, however, remained vulnerable.

The power utility said it had not been using its emergency diesel to supplement capacity since Sunday.

It has been a sturdy two days for Eskom as the power utility announced that no load shedding was expected on Monday.

It said in a statement on Monday: “There is no load shedding expected today as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service. Eskom has since Sunday not utilised emergency diesel to supplement capacity. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to remain vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains.”

The power utility continues to ask consumers to reduce demand as a “concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding”.

