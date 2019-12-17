No load shedding expected today

Despite a constrained and vulnerable system, no load shedding is expected on Tuesday, and the probability of load shedding for this week is low, Eskom said.

Emergency reserves will be used to supplement capacity, if need be, the power utility’s statement explained.

“Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise the risk of load shedding.”

South Africans had a load shedding-free long weekend, with the last bout of stage 1 and 2 rotational load shedding occurring on Friday.

Eskom says this was due to a drop in demand, with generating units returning as scheduled.

Although it does not warn that load shedding could occur at very short notice, a default message in their daily statements, it does encourage citizens to reduce demand as much as they can. This includes switching off geysers during peak times and switching off appliances not being used at the plug.

