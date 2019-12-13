Stage 2 load shedding scheduled for Friday

Stage 1 rotational load shedding has been shifted to Stage 2, which kicks in from 9am until 11pm on Friday, Eskom has confirmed.

The power utility explained that a full day of load shedding is required “to cater for further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves” to pumped storage schemes.

Breakdowns were at 11,996MW as of 6.30am. Diesel is still being used for open-cycle gas turbines and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity, Eskom explained.

The upcoming long weekend schedule will be communicated later today.

Unplanned breakdowns are still threatening to change the load shedding stage at short notice, Eskom warned.

The focus is to “reduce unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise and to stop load shedding in the following week,” the statement reads.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.