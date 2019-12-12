Home affairs systems down amid Sita power failure

The department of home affairs is currently experiencing a system downtime as a result of a power outage at State Information Technology Agency (Sita), reports Kempton Express.

As a result, services at front offices across the country have been interrupted.

Siya Ooza, spokesperson for the minister of home affairs, said services to clients would resume once the power to Sita had been restored.

“The department apologises for the inconvenience.”

