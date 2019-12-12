Load Shedding 12.12.2019 08:29 am

Stage 2 load shedding continues from 9am to 11pm

Citizen reporter
Eskom load shedding.

The struggling utility says replenished water reserves have negated the need for load shedding overnight.

Embattled state-owned energy utility Eskom will resume Stage 2 load shedding at 9am after the unpopular rolling blackouts were terminated overnight. It will continue until 11pm tonight.

The utility said in a statement water reserves had been replenished at pumped storage schemes, negating the need for overnight load shedding.

Stage 2 load shedding throughout Thursday will continue nonetheless.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assured the country on Wednesday that load shedding will not continue through the holiday season.

“We have been assured by management they are going to stabilise the system and embark on a recovery plan and that between December 17 leading into January and even beyond that, as we are working on all the requests we have made we will be able to have no load shedding during that period,” Ramaphosa said.

He added that all leave had been cancelled for Eskom employees.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Amanda Watson)

