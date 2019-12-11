Cabinet to meet on Friday to tackle Eskom issue – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa vows that it will not be a dark Christmas and has highlighted acts of sabotage as some of the issues Eskom has fingered which may have resulted in unexpected power outages.

Ramaphosa, at an Eskom briefing in Johannesburg where he met with the Eskom board, alongside ministers, in an attempt to provide a way forward in the crisis which resulted in stage 6 load shedding on Monday, confirmed cabinet would meet on Friday to discuss the matter.

He said apparent sabotage was identified and added to the already serious issues Eskom was experiencing.

“It is important for all to note that there are those who switch off certain systems that compromise the running of power.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says sabotage killed Eskom’s power

Investigations have started and Ramaphosa said those responsible would be punished as they at some point disconnected a particular instrument over a ten-hour period, which resulted in a loss of 2,000 megawatts.

He reiterated that the acts of sabotage were in no means the only factors that led to the load shedding and that it was only an additional element.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe will ensure that management was on hand to facilitate the emergency recovery plan.

Eskom management cited rain that led to coal getting clogged up in the system, which tripped the system and resulted in the loss of much-needed power generation. He said management detailed the challenge faced by the country to him.

“Load shedding has touched a raw nerve in the country as electricity is a key player in the lives of the people and the commerce industry.”

Shocked by stage 6 loadshedding this week, he said it was necessary for him to cut his trip to Egypt short to examine the problem.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.