Load Shedding 11.12.2019 06:10 am

Independent power producers can ‘help avoid load shedding’

Gcina Ntsaluba
Wind turbines. Picture: iStock

The SA Wind Energy Association said yesterday current operating wind farms could add 500MW immediately to the national grid.

The department of mineral resources and energy said it was considering bringing independent power producers (IPPs) from bid window 4 into the mainstream power grid to ensure electricity supply for the country. According to Business Report, the SA Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) said yesterday current operating wind farms could add 500 Megawatts (MW) immediately to the national grid. “The plants have excess capacity of about 500MW available immediately. These can also be short-term contracts and doesn’t have to be viewed as long-term commitments,” said Ntombifuthi Ntuli, CEO of SAWEA. She said the wind industry could supply electricity through signing private...
