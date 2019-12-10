Load Shedding 10.12.2019 10:02 am

Load shedding down to stage 4 on Tuesday

Citizen reporter
Eskom load shedding.

Eskom says stage 4 is ‘no cause for alarm’, though the probability of load shedding remains high for the rest of the week.

Eskom has downgraded load shedding to stage 4 until 11pm on Tuesday. This as a result of a shortage of capacity, with several generating units still out of service due to breakdowns.

Eskom said in a statement: “While progress has been made with coal handling at Medupi Power Station, breakdowns are at 15,200 MW as at 5.43am today. The incessant rains continue to impact coal handling and operations at our power stations. The probability for load shedding remains high for the rest of the week.”

According to the parastatal, stage 4 load shedding is “no cause for alarm” as the system is being “effectively” controlled.

“Load shedding is a responsible act and highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout. During stage 4, 4,000 MW is rotationally load shed nationally at a given period. Even during the stage, approximately 80% of the country’s demand is still being met.”

