Load shedding escalates to Stage 6 for first time in SA history

Eskom has announced that load shedding will move from Stage 4 to Stage 6 from 6pm on Monday.

This is the first time it has ever been this bad, which the utility said it “regretted”, due to a technical problem at Medupi.

“We remind and assure customers that load shedding at Stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6 requires 6000MW to be rotationally loadshed.

“Eskom’s emergency response command centre and technical teams will be working through the night to restore units as soon as possible. Eskom is working closely with large industry to assist with further load curtailment.

“Load shedding is a responsible act and highly controlled process, implemented to protect the country from a national blackout.

“After 2015, Eskom and the municipalities identified the need to extend the load shedding stages up to stage 8 and the national code (NRS048-9 Ed 2) was subsequently updated.

“Even beyond these schedules, the System Operator will reduce demand in a manner that is controlled.

“Stage 6 load shedding schedules are available on the Eskom website.”

We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. https://t.co/Nxo0ltbuee pic.twitter.com/YXdfI0PzrM — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2019

It was reported earlier on Monday that Eskom would be likely to keep implementing load shedding for the rest of this week.

Eskom earlier confirmed that load shedding would stay in place until 11pm on Monday without respite, first indicating that this would be Stage 2 load shedding before announcing the escalation to Stage 4 at 9:13am and then Stage 6 shortly before 6pm.

Generating units have remained out of service due to breakdowns and the ongoing rain has wet the utility’s coal.

The utility said there was a “high probability” of load shedding until the end of the week. They have appealed to customers to help reduce demand on the system.

The fact that stages 5 and 6 exist as possibilities has been public knowledge since November last year.

Eskom announced at the time that it had extended its load shedding regime from four stages – which allow up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) of demand to be shed – to eight stages, which would provide for up to 8,000 MW to be shed.

Stage 8 load shedding could leave a specific consumer without power for six or seven out of the 12 load shedding slots per day. Each slot is two and a half hours long, with consecutive slots overlapping by half an hour.

That means Stage 8 could bring more than 12-hour power cuts per day to any group of consumers, Moneyweb reported last year, adding that according to Eskom this was “a necessary precaution” to avoid a blackout if the situation gets serious enough.

“Last night [Thursday] we implemented load shedding because we wanted to augment water resources. Some of the units we expected to come back [online] did not come back,” Eskom’s spokesperson explained on Friday.

“Further to that, this morning [Friday], because of the rain, we are starting to experience coal-handling issues because some stations now have wet coal, and thus more units are not able to generate.”

They have said they suffered “unplanned breakdowns”, a phrase they have continued to use in subsequent communications.

The embattled power utility has been struggling with capacity after being hit by these “unplanned breakdowns” that went beyond the 10,500MW threshold.

They apologised to the country on Thursday and said that if people lowered their demand in a “concerted” way, it would help minimise strain on the grid.

However, a cold front and very wet weather has no doubt been putting pressure on the system.

Consumers have been advised to check their local schedules to see how they will be affected.

