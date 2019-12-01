Possibility of load shedding on Sunday – Eskom

Eskom has announced that the probability of load shedding remains due to a constrained and vulnerable system on Sunday.

“The system remains constrained and vulnerable, with generating plant performing at very low levels of reliability. With unplanned breakdowns at 9550 MW, the probability of load shedding remains but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. We continue to replenish diesel for our open cycle gas turbines and to increase water levels at the pumped storage schemes over the weekend.

“Eskom wishes to remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns, could result in load shedding at short notice.”

It said it would continue to monitor the situation.

The parastatal has urged the public to use electricity sparingly to avoid load shedding.

