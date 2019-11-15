System constrained, but no load shedding expected

In a statement issued by Eskom on Friday morning, it said that while the system remained constrained and vulnerable with “very low levels of reliability”, load shedding would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

It confirmed that there was enough diesel and water at pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity, if required.

Load shedding will, however, take place at short notice should Eskom experience any unexpected shift, such as unplanned breakdowns or low diesel and gas levels.

Consumers are urged to reduce their electricity consumption to the best of their ability, by turning off geysers, setting swimming pool pump cycles to run twice a day at three-hour intervals, and turning off and plugging out appliances at the switch.

