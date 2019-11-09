No load shedding expected today but system remains constrained

Eskom’s current objective is not to implement load shedding today and tomorrow despite their system remaining “constrained and vulnerable.”

This is according to a statement released by the power utility earlier today which states that the constrained and vulnerable nature of the system could lead to unplanned breakdowns that would necessitate load shedding that would then need to be implemented when absolutely necessary.

“We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at pumped storage schemes, could result in load shedding at short notice,” said the power utility.

“A concerted collective effort to reduce demand can further help to lessen the level of loadshedding. And as such, we strongly urge customers to assist by helping to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly,” added Eskom.

Eskom has provided tips to assist in this regard.

• Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC

• Switch off your geysers over peak periods

• Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time

• Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time for optimal energy use.

• At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch. Avoid stand-by or sleep mode.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

