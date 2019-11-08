Gautrain systems now fully operational after morning power outage

All Gautrain power has been restored and the train service is now fully operational following major disruptions caused by a power outage on Friday morning.

Many frustrated passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations after what appeared to be an impromptu power outage around 9am.

The train service urged passengers to make alternative transport arrangements due to the power outage which affected the train service between Marlboro and Park Station, and Sandton and OR Tambo.

Bus services were used as a result to east the load of some of the Gautrain’s commuters, who were waiting in long queues.

Due to a power outage, there is no train service between Midrand and Park stations & no trains from Sandton to OR Tambo. We urge passengers to make alternate transport arrangements until further notice. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) November 8, 2019

On Friday morning, Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said: “Unfortunately, due to a power outage, there is no train service between Marlboro and Park Station [on Friday] morning.

“We urge passengers to please make alternate transport arrangements until further notice and we apologise for the inconvenience.”

Eskom suddenly announced on Thursday evening that it would implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm until 5am on Friday morning, Fin24 reported.

According to Eskom, the load shedding was because on Thursday it lost three additional generation units and had to use its emergency reserves in order to meet demand throughout the day.

The emergency demands, therefore, became critically low.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, additional reporting from News24 Wire)

