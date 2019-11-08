Load shedding over for now

The bout of Stage 2 load shedding implemented at the last minute by Eskom on Thursday night is over, with Eskom advising that those who are still experiencing power outages contact their service provider.

Earlier this morning, the struggling power utility indicated that load shedding was terminated at 5am on Friday morning.

After power Eskom said on Thursday that although the electricity system remained constrained and vulnerable, and load shedding was not expected, it gave South Africa a two-hour warning this evening that stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 10pm until 5am.

In a statement, Eskom said they had lost three additional generation units and used up emergency reserves that needed overnight replenishment.

“The Emergency Command Response Centre is working closely with recovery teams to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance,” Eskom said.

The utility warned South Africans not to be surprised if load shedding returned.

“We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at our pumped storage schemes could result in load shedding at short notice.”

Loadshedding was terminated at 05h00am on Friday, 8 November 2019. Please call your service provider if experiencing a power failure. If serviced by Eskom call 0860037566 / SMS 35328 / email customerservices@eskom.co.za or use MyEskom Customer App https://t.co/99xBTCodMz pic.twitter.com/IEbRQt5lDl — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 8, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

