Load Shedding 7.11.2019 09:50 am

System still constrained and vulnerable but load shedding not expected, says Eskom

Citizen reporter
System still constrained and vulnerable but load shedding not expected, says Eskom

The ongoing problems at Eskom have had such a huge effect on the economy that it urged the Reserve Bank to look into it closely. Image: Moneyweb

The entity says any unexpected shift could result in load shedding at short notice.

Power utility Eskom said on Thursday that although the electricity system remained constrained and vulnerable, load shedding was not expected today.

In a statement, the entity said the electricity was still “under severe pressure with more than 10,500MW unavailable due to planned and unplanned breakdowns at coal-fired power generating stations”.

“Recovery efforts are underway to expedite the return of units from planned and unplanned maintenance and to replenish emergency reserves,” the statement reads.

Eskom said its emergency response command centre would continue to monitor the system and with implementing contingencies to avoid and/or minimise load shedding for the week.

“We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at our pumped storage schemes could result in load shedding at short notice.”

The entity appealed to customers to continue using electricity sparingly throughout the day.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Union ‘holding nation to ransom’ with ‘violent’ Eskom coal protests – DA 5.11.2019
Tips to cope with load shedding 5.11.2019
Be prepared for ‘load shedding at short notice’, Eskom warns 5.11.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition