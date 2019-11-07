Stage 2 load shedding strikes overnight

After power utility Eskom said on Thursday that although the electricity system remained constrained and vulnerable, and load shedding was not expected, it gave South Africa a two-hour warning this evening that stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 10pm until 5am.

In a statement, Eskom said they had lost three additional generation units and used up emergency reserves that needed overnight replenishment.

Load shedding was definitely on the cards for the rest of Friday too.

In a statement, the entity had earlier said the electricity was still “under severe pressure with more than 10,500MW unavailable due to planned and unplanned breakdowns at coal-fired power generating stations”.

Eskom said its emergency response command centre would continue to monitor the system and with implementing contingencies to avoid and/or minimise load shedding for the week.

“We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at our pumped storage schemes could result in load shedding at short notice.”

The entity appealed to customers to continue using electricity sparingly.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers and Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.