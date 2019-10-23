No load shedding expected, but system still ‘constrained and vulnerable’

Eskom has announced that no load shedding is expected on Wednesday and that “the probability of load shedding is low for the rest of the week”.

The power utility said, however, “the electricity system remains constrained and vulnerable and any unexpected shift such as unplanned breakdowns” could lead to load shedding “at short notice”.

Eskom did not implement rotational load shedding on Tuesday.

“We have made positive progress with the recovery of the power system. Repairs on the conveyor belt at Medupi power station have been completed, with 700 MW already been added to the grid. In addition, several generating units have been returned from planned and unplanned maintenance including two units from Hendrina Power Station which had tripped on Monday, due to a transmission fault. Eskom continues to replenish its water reserves for the pump storage schemes and diesel reserves for the open cycle gas turbines which enable us to avoid and/or minimise load shedding.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

“We will continue to keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system and our recovery efforts.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

