Load Shedding 17.10.2019 06:00 am

With renewed load shedding, Eskom sheds hope

Amanda Watson
With renewed load shedding, Eskom sheds hope

Eskom load shedding.

Eskom’s latest blackouts could have far-reaching consequences for SA and an expert says R1.7 trillion will be needed to restore the ‘rotten’ utility.

Eskom would need at least R1.7 trillion to restore it to its heyday, energy expert Ted Blom said following the surprise renewal of rolling blackouts yesterday. Promises of no more load shedding, and “Eskom is too big to fail”, are just two statements bemused South Africans recalled yesterday when they woke up to Stage two load shedding – something Eskom has known about since at least last Saturday. Castigating Eskom as a “rotten” organisation for not warning the country, Blom said Eskom was also between a rock and a hard place. “They were told they can’t release bad news because...
