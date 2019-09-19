Eskom denies rumours of load shedding

The power utility issued a statement to assure its customers that there is no planned load shedding expected in September or October, as indicated by a Democratic Alliance statement issued earlier today.

“We have not communicated to any stakeholder that there will be load shedding,” Eskom said.

“Eskom communicated its summer plan on the 4th September 2019 at a media briefing held at Megawatt Park, where we indicated that while no load shedding is expected over summer, the risk however remains as the system is still tight and vulnerable, as we ramp up plant maintenance.

ALSO READ: DA alleges Eskom has been quietly warning load shedding is almost back

“Following a statement by the Democratic Alliance regarding possible load shedding, Eskom’s Acting Group Chief Executive Mr Jabu Mabuza is open to discuss details with Ms Mazzone,” the statement read.

Eskom encouraged residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly. Geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances should be switched of to assist in reducing demand.

“We will keep customers informed if there are any changes to the system,” the statement said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.