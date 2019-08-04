Looming Eskom strike could result in more load shedding

In spite of the news that Eskom suffered a R20.7 billion loss in the last financial year, Eskom senior managers are hauling the power utility to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) because they received no salary increases and incentive bonuses in the last financial year.

According to City Press, this group of managers consists of between 180 and 200 senior Eskom personnel who earn between R1.5 million and R3 million a year.

They are demanding the same 4.7% increase that the power utility recently granted to middle management.

However, middle management is also not happy with their increase as they were hoping for an increase of 7.5%.

According to the publication, the CCMA decided in favour of the workers on a similar matter last year and Eskom had to take the decision on review at the labour court.

The power utility’s wage bill has reportedly been a major contributing factor to their financial woes and it is unclear what effect the increases will have on the power utility if they are pushed through.

