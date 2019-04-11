High risk of stage 1 rotational load shedding from 5pm – Eskom

Eskom announced on Thursday that there was a high risk of stage 1 rotational load shedding from 5pm to 10pm tonight.

Though load shedding would be implemented only if absolutely necessary, the power utility said it would be as a result of a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at power stations.

“The Winter Plan shared on 3 April 2019 indicated that Eskom expects to implement 26 days of Stage 1 load shedding during the winter period, depending on the level of unplanned breakdowns. Based on the Winter Plan, Eskom has successfully managed to go through five days without load shedding, where stage 1 load shedding would have been implemented.”

Residents have been urged to continue using electricity sparingly.

