Eskom Stage 4 load shedding to last for most of Sunday

After warning that it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding all weekend, power utility Eskom then had to shed another 2,000MW on Saturday morning, taking the total to 4,000MW.

It partly blamed the problem on supply from Mozambique, adding that the situation would continue from 8am to 11pm on Sunday.

They again apologised for the inconvenience.

Due to the loss of an additional 900 MW from the Mozambique imports, loadshedding will move up to stage 4 from 12 noon @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM @TimesLIVE @ewnupdates — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 16, 2019

Please check your local schedule or download EskomSePush to see how you will be affected.

Eskom announced on Friday that it would implement load shedding until Sunday, and the risk for load shedding would remain high until next week “as a result of a shortage of generation capacity due to plant breakdowns and the need to manage our diesel and water resources”.

“The management of the diesel and water resources is essential to ensure that the impact of the potential stage of load shedding in the week ahead can be reduced.

“The system outlook for next week further indicates a high risk and that up to stage 2 load shedding may be implemented until the middle of next week.”

“Eskom regrets the inconvenience that this will cause. Regular updates on the status of the power system will be provided through all the media platforms and will include the relevant times that load shedding will be implemented on the day.

“Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.”

It appealed to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers and non-essential lighting and electrical appliances to assist in reducing the demand.

