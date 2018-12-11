 
Load Shedding 11.12.2018 08:21 am

Eskom says no load shedding planned for Tuesday

Citizen reporter
The power utility is keeping fingers crossed that nothing else goes wrong.

After two previous days of no load shedding, the power utility announced on Tuesday morning that it would probably not need to resume rotational cuts countrywide today.

However, the system remains constrained and if anything goes wrong this remains subject to change.

They had released a statement on Monday night saying that load shedding would only take place through the rest of the week if “absolutely necessary” and the risk of Stage 1 cuts remained high.

