Eskom says no load shedding planned for Tuesday

After two previous days of no load shedding, the power utility announced on Tuesday morning that it would probably not need to resume rotational cuts countrywide today.

However, the system remains constrained and if anything goes wrong this remains subject to change.

#PowerAlert : #Eskom will not implement stage 1 #loadshedding from 09:00 today. However the risk of loadshedding still remains high should power station units fail to return to service as planned. We will keep you informed should there be any change. @CityPowerJhb — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 11, 2018

They had released a statement on Monday night saying that load shedding would only take place through the rest of the week if “absolutely necessary” and the risk of Stage 1 cuts remained high.

