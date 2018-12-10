Eskom says no load shedding for Monday, though it will be tight

In a statement on Sunday night, the utility said the risk of Stage 1 load shedding remained high for Monday despite a number of generating units having come back online.
However, on Monday morning they said they would probably be able to avoid it.
@Eskom_SA will not implement stage 1 loadshedding today. However the system remains tight & the risk of loadshedding remains high should power station units fail to return to service as planned. Eskom will keep you informed should there be any change. @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 10, 2018
#PowerAlert 1 : #Eskom will not implement Stage 1 rotational #loadshedding at 09:00 today, however, the risk of loadshedding still remains high today. @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @CityofJoburgZA @eThekwiniM @CityTshwane @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/XLdcivrE7I
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 10, 2018
They appealed to consumers to use electricity as sparingly as possible to avoid putting any unnecessary pressure on the already fragile grid.
No loadshedding was implemented today, but the risk of Stage 1 rotational loadshedding remains high for tomorrow @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @BDliveSA @Moneyweb @News24 @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/ePUDIsHfUS
— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 9, 2018
