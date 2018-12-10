Eskom says no load shedding for Monday, though it will be tight

In a statement on Sunday night, the utility said the risk of Stage 1 load shedding remained high for Monday despite a number of generating units having come back online.

However, on Monday morning they said they would probably be able to avoid it.

@Eskom_SA will not implement stage 1 loadshedding today. However the system remains tight & the risk of loadshedding remains high should power station units fail to return to service as planned. Eskom will keep you informed should there be any change. @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 10, 2018

They appealed to consumers to use electricity as sparingly as possible to avoid putting any unnecessary pressure on the already fragile grid.

