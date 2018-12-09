 
Load Shedding 9.12.2018 08:47 am

No load shedding scheduled for Sunday

No load shedding has been scheduled for Sunday. Image: Twitter

Eskom has warned, however, that the frail electricity grid could become constrained should more plants break down.

South Africans stand a good chance of having electricity for the whole of Sunday, according to Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.

Eskom warned earlier that the probability of Stage 2 load shedding remained high for Sunday. However, electricity-generating units are operating at full capacity due to maintenance, eradicating the need for load shedding today.

“An increase in breakdowns at our power stations today has further impacted the availability of sufficient generation capacity. As a result, we have been unable to build up the necessary reserves for the week ahead. We, therefore, regret to announce that up to Stage 2 load-shedding remains a high probability for tomorrow (Sunday, 09 December),” the power utility said in a statement.

Diesel tanks and water reservoirs have been topped up for storage stations.

The power utility appealed to consumers to use electricity as sparingly as possible, to avoid putting any unnecessary pressure on the already fragile grid.

