Eskom scales load shedding back to Stage 1 on Friday

The utility had been forced to shed around 2,000MW every day this week for most of the day, but today it will be half that.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Friday morning that load shedding pressures have eased, so although it will be implemented today, it will be half as severe, at Stage 1, from 9am to 10pm.

He said some power-generating units had successfully been brought back online. He had predicted earlier in the week that this would probably be the case, although he had seem less hopeful about it on Thursday night.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said yesterday that Eskom would be doing all it could to ensure there was no load shedding over the festive season, but for now the parastatal’s challenges remain, with a shortage of coal, the breakdown of several units and speculation that there may even be intentional sabotage taking place at the utility.

Load shedding will be around in one form or the other until at least March next year.

To see how you will be affected today, check your local load shedding schedules or go to Eskom’s website if you are a direct customer.

