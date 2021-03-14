Investigation 14.3.2021 08:45 pm

Fire erupts at Joburg police pound yard

News24 Wire
Fire erupts at Joburg police pound yard

Image for illustration: iStock

The fire erupted on Saturday night, but didn’t affect recovered stolen cars and state vehicles in the yard.

A fire engulfed vehicles at the police pound in Aeroton in the south of Johannesburg.

The fire erupted on Saturday night, but didn’t affect recovered stolen cars and state vehicles in the yard, Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said on Sunday.

“Police can confirm that last night (Saturday) 13 March an unknown number of cars caught fire in the SAPS Aeroton yard,” he said.

He said the affected vehicles were parked and ready for destruction.

“No employees’ vehicles nor exhibit vehicles were affected. The value is unknown,” he added.

An inquiry into the cause of the fire was opened for further investigation.

News24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
UK police defend ‘manhandling’ of women at safety protest 14.3.2021
Blade Nzimande sends senior team to Wits after protests, death 10.3.2021
Man shot and killed by police at Wits University 10.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Week in wheels: Urban cruiser arrives, Everest gets sporty, Porsche sets record

General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on

Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave

Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy

Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition