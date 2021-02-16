 
 
Ipid probe alleged rape at Polokwane police station

Investigation 1 hour ago

Woman approaches Ipid to withdraw charges against ‘boyfriend’.

Alex Japho Matlala
16 Feb 2021
07:31:08 AM
Ipid probe alleged rape at Polokwane police station

A Limpopo police colonel has been accused by his junior colleague of having raped her during working hours in his office in Polokwane. The incident, which allegedly happened in November last year, was kept hush-hush until the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spilled the beans after it got a tipoff from inside sources. Inquiries by The Citizen to the Limpopo police took nearly half a day before it was later confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). “Yes we can confirm that the Ipid is investigating a rape case against a police officer in Limpopo. The alleged incident occurred on...

