Ipid probe alleged rape at Polokwane police station

A Limpopo police colonel has been accused by his junior colleague of having raped her during working hours in his office in Polokwane.

The incident, which allegedly happened in November last year, was kept hush-hush until the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spilled the beans after it got a tipoff from inside sources.

Inquiries by The Citizen to the Limpopo police took nearly half a day before it was later confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

“Yes we can confirm that the Ipid is investigating a rape case against a police officer in Limpopo. The alleged incident occurred on the 24 November 2020 at the Polokwane police station,” said Ipid national spokesperson, Ndileka Cola in a statement.

Cola said according to reports, a 37-year-old woman laid charges of rape against her male colleague, claiming the officer had raped her in his office.

She laid charges on 11 December.

“Ipid has conducted the investigation and we have now finalised our investigation process,” said Cola.

“However, the victim has recently approached the directorate to submit her withdrawal statement, stating that the suspect is her boyfriend.

“Warning statements obtained from the Saps member involved and the comprehensive report will be sent to both the director for public prosecutions for prosecutorial decision and the Saps for internal disciplinary recommendations next week,” said Cola.

The withdrawal of the case by the complainant has since set tongues wagging in the province, with the EFF being the loudest, saying it suspected foul play.

EFF Limpopo provincial chairman Jossey Buthane said his party viewed the allegations as very serious.

“We therefore demand an immediate suspension of the police officer so that he does not tamper with the investigation or evidence,” he said.

“Failure to suspend the suspect will leave the EFF with no choice, but to lay complaint with Ipid, the national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele.”

