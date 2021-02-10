Dog survives after being stabbed by man at Northern Cape guesthouse

Warning: This article contains images and information which may be upsetting to some readers.

A boerboel named Oscar is recovering well after being stabbed in a seemingly unprovoked attack by a man at a guest house in the Northern Cape on Friday.

A video of the incident has since been shared widely on social media.

In the footage, the accused can be seen walking up to Oscar, who appeared to be resting. Oscar gets up and the man strokes him a few times, before cornering him, producing a knife and quickly stabbing him once on his side.

The dog immediately doubles back to lick his wound while blood begins oozing out. The man, with a cigarette in his mouth, stumbles and sways while he watches Oscar’s confusion.

Police could not confirm if the man was under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.

A woman can be seen standing in the doorway of the guest house towards the end of the video, watching the man and the dog.

In the video below, a man describes what transpired, and shows the unnamed cameraman a trail of Oscar’s blood on the floor.

Kimberley SPCA inspector Mario van der Westhuizen said Oscar survived the attack, and had seen a veterinarian.

“He’s fine, he went to the vet again this morning. So far, so good,” Van der Westhuizen said.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday and appeared in the Jan Kempdorp District Court on Monday, for a charge of malicious damage to property.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sergio de Kock said the case had been temporarily removed from the court role for “finalisation of police investigations”.

In the meantime, Van der Westhuizen said the SPCA was preparing a detailed statement, which would be finalised on Friday.

The man’s identity is known to The Citizen, but due to ongoing investigations, he cannot be named yet.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

