City Power denies spending over R3K per bottle of sanitiser

The Johannesburg power utility says the rumours ‘are totally untrue and misleading’.

City Power has dismissed claims that it procured personal protective equipment (PPE) “with prices which are way above the market value”.

This comes after Johannesburg’s power distributor was accused of spending more than R3000 on a single 100ml bottle of sanitiser.

In a statement on Tuesday, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena dismissed the claims, saying they were “seeking to create a false and misleading impression” to the public.

“The reports, which are totally untrue and misleading, seek to create a false and misleading impression that City Power officials are corrupt and stole government money during the procurement of the PPEs, and thus took advantage of the Covid-19 crisis for self-enrichment and to plunder state resources,” he said.

Mangena further said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was already probing the matter.

“While this matter is still under investigation across the City of Johannesburg, in the province and nationally, we were of the view that we should allow the investigation process to be completed before we entertain these false rumours, but have since realised that if we delay our response any further, the lies that we, among others, spent over R3000 for a single bottle of sanitiser, may be regarded as truthful in the eyes of some people,” he said.

Mangena added that the price sheet had also been submitted to the City of Johannesburg’s investigation unit and to the office of the executive mayor for investigations.

“We hope this statement finally clears any false reports about City Power PPE procurement and assist in setting the record straight.

“City Power has zero tolerance on corruption, and its management will continue to support any investigation that seeks to hold those who plunder state resources accountable.”

