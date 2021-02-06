 
 
Vaccine corruption scare following SIU revelation on PPE tenders

Investigation

‘This scale tops some of the probes we have done before,’ says advocate.

Sipho Mabena
06 Feb 2021
07:01:29 AM
Vaccine corruption scare following SIU revelation on PPE tenders

File Image: iStock

With more than R13.3 billion of the R30.7 billion spent by the state in seven months under investigation, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has conceded the scale of personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud was the biggest yet in the unit’s existence. “This scale of PPE maladministration and corruption really tops some of the investigations we have done before. From our trend analysis, it has really been a situation unprecedented,” SIU head Andy Mothibi said on Friday. According to the graft-busting unit’s PPE fraud progress report, a total of 2,556 PPE contracts to the value of over R13.3 billion awarded to...

