WATCH: Tshwane cop beats man in mysterious viral video

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers may soon find themselves in trouble, after a video depicting them assaulting a man went viral.

The video was shared on social media on Thursday evening.

In it, an officer can be seen walking towards the short wall of a home. He flings a man over the wall, straight into the clutches of another officer, who precedes to slap the cowering man.

Four officers can then be seen escorting the man to a minibus parked on the pavement of the home, while the same officer continuously slaps the man.

The minibus was marked with TMPD insignia.

Inside the minibus, a commotion can be seen, and the muffled cries of the man can be heard, presumably as the beatings continue. The minibus can even be seen slightly moving from side to side as officers presumably beat him while seated in it.

An officer then hops into the driver’s seat and slowly drives away.

Numerous calls made by The Citizen to TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba have so far gone unanswered.

However, Mahamba told Jacaranda FM earlier on Friday that both the minibus and the officers in the video clip do indeed belong to the TMPD.

He said internal investigations into the video had been launched, but that no complaints on behalf of the victim had been lodged yet.

Anyone able to assist the TMPD in their investigations into the clip is urged to contact the department on 012-358-7095/6.

Compiled by Nica Richards

