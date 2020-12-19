Inquest docket opened after hiker found dead on Table Mountain

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket after a woman died on Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson, Johann Morais, the 43-year old hiker was found unconscious about 200 metres from the top of Skeleton Gorge.

Morais said when paramedics arrived on scene, via the Jeep track at the back of the mountain, other people reported that they had been trying CPR on the woman for about an hour.

It is not yet clear what led to the woman losing consciousness.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.

Morais said an emergency helicopter, contracted to the health department, was asked to assist and a crew was subsequently deployed .

Paramedics could not revive the woman and her body was removed by helicopter.

Morais said: “Another vehicle, together with the first team into the back of Table Mountain, brought the rest of the hiking party down the mountain. We mourn the death of a mountain hiker and extend our condolences to her family and friends.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.