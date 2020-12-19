Investigation 19.12.2020 07:09 pm

Inquest docket opened after hiker found dead on Table Mountain

News24 Wire
Inquest docket opened after hiker found dead on Table Mountain

The SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service (AMS) helicopter seen searching Table Mountain for Ken Stephen (36) on July 07, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Stephen left home to go for a run up Platteklip Gorge at approximately 2.30pm on Monday and did not return home. His car was found parked at the bottom of Platteklip Gorge. A helicopter and 16 search and rescue crews are looking for the trail runner who disappeared after going for a run along Table Mountain on Monday. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht)

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket after a woman died on Skeleton Gorge on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

According to Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson, Johann Morais, the 43-year old hiker was found unconscious about 200 metres from the top of Skeleton Gorge.

Morais said when paramedics arrived on scene, via the Jeep track at the back of the mountain, other people reported that they had been trying CPR on the woman for about an hour.

It is not yet clear what led to the woman losing consciousness.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.

Morais said an emergency helicopter, contracted to the health department, was asked to assist and a crew was subsequently deployed .

Paramedics could not revive the woman and her body was removed by helicopter.

Morais said: “Another vehicle, together with the first team into the back of Table Mountain, brought the rest of the hiking party down the mountain. We mourn the death of a mountain hiker and extend our condolences to her family and friends.”

