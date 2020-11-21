Investigation 21.11.2020 09:24 pm

Business as usual after Bushiri hosts live church service

Citizen reporter
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary face fraud, theft and money laundering charges to the tune of R102 million, and were granted bail of R200,000 each. Photo: Twitter/@psbushiri

The Enlightened Christian Gathering leader and his wife Mary are now considered fugitives by South African authorities, after fleeing to Malawi on Wednesday. 

Despite violating his bail conditions, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Friday hosted his first virtual church service since fleeing to Malawi last week. 

The Enlightened Christian Gathering leader and his wife Mary are now considered fugitives by South African authorities, after making their way to the country of origin on Wednesday. 

They face fraud, theft and money laundering charges to the tune of R102 million, and were granted bail of R200,000 each.

South African authorities are now pursuing an official extradition process to return the pair to stand trial for their alleged crimes. 

It is still not known exactly how they managed to leave South Africa.

Busier said he would approach the Malawian government for assistance, and reportedly has a number of demands for the South African government to meet before he and his wife returned to stand trial. 

Bushiri voiced “safety and security issues” for he and his wife, saying the threats escalated when they got out of jail. He also said they were in Malawi temporarily. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

