More than 1500 CoJ employees implicated in Covid-19 grant fraud

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has revealed that it has uncovered more than 1500 employees who have fraudulently benefitted from the Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant.

CoJ executive mayor Geoff Makhubo said the city’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) has conducted the investigation, which revealed that the employees benefited from child, military veterans and pension grants.

Makhubo said the GFIS found that 419 city employees received the R350 relief grant, which has been extended to January, while 1129 workers illegally received other grants intended for unemployed people.

“As a city, we have committed ourselves to instilling the values of accountability and transparency across the city and at all levels. From the onset, we made a commitment to deal with fraud and corruption across the city and to ensure there are consequences for wrong-doing.”

The mayor further said that the employees would face disciplinary proceedings , which had already been initiated.

He added that the GFIS would share the outcome of the investigations with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for further action.

“This may include criminal prosecution,” he said.

Makhubo added that other investigations were still ongoing and findings would be shared with the council and public.

“We are intolerant to malfeasance and criminal activity. We stand opposed to any form of corruption and remain committed to dismantle the walls of impunity that were erected under the previous administration in the city, brick by brick. Our fight against corruption is real and in motion” he concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.