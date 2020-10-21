Cele refuses to comment on Meyiwa case after murder weapon found

Police Minister Bheki Cele has declined to comment on the progress in the Senzo Meyiwa case and reports that a gun linked to his murder had been found.

“It’s a pity you have to answer things you are not responsible for. The gun found, it shouldn’t make news, it should finalise and resolve the case,” he told journalists in Durban on Wednesday.

Cele was in Durban with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala to make announcements about crime fighting efforts in the province.

He was scant with details on the Meyiwa matter when quizzed.

“Surely, I heard that it’s leaked, now how do you expect the minister to answer on leaked issues? So I will leave them leaked and I will answer on our next statement and make an announcement on whether the gun is found or linked to somebody.”

News24 this week revealed that a police team investigating the Meyiwa murder had made a breakthrough after finding the firearm that was allegedly used to kill the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

News24 further reported that the police identified the man who allegedly fired the shots which killed Meyiwa in October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot dead by unknown gunmen while at a party in Vosloorus on the East Rand at the home of musician Kelly Khumalo, who was his girlfriend at the time.

A senior police officer actively involved in the investigation said the firearm and the identification of the man who allegedly pulled the trigger were crucial pieces of evidence which are expected to solve the murder, which authorities have described as too complex, News24 reported.

News24 further stated that a series of reports prepared in July to update the police top brass about progress in the investigation into the Meyiwa murder showed the investigators had found the murder weapon in a safe at the Cleveland police station.

The man alleged to have pulled the trigger, killing Meyiwa instantly, is in the Johannesburg Prison serving a 30-year jail term for the January 2015 murder of Alexandra taxi boss Reggie Mohlala, the reports show.

Further, the dossier shows that the same gun was used to kill Mohlala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.